Jimmy King Sr. 2016

Jimmy King Sr. passed away Dec. 10, 2016.

Visitation will be held Dec. 14, 2016 at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, located at 5025 Jacksboro Hwy., Fort Worth 76114.

He is survived by a loving wife of 50 years Sondra King; children, Jimmy King Jr., Larry King and Stacie Gray; grandchildren, Mark and Heather King, Michael King, Jennifer King, Brooklynn Scarborough, Kelsi King, Bailey Gray and Perry Hicks Jr; great-granddaughter, Hannah King; and sisters, Sandra Worley and Wanda Gifford.

The Azle News,

Dec. 14, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries