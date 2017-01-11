Jere Ray Garner 1961 – 2017

Jere Ray Garner, 55, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Service was at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation was at 5 p.m. Friday until service time.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Castle Hills Mission House, 401 Beverly Road, Azle, TX 76020.

Jere was born Jan. 24, 1961, in the middle of a huge snow and ice storm in Fort Worth. He was a lifelong resident of Azle, graduating in 1979. He met and married the love of his life, Paula Kuenz, on Nov. 21, 1991. Together they raised their family.

After graduating, he went on to become a licensed plumber and worked for Century Mechanical for 20 years. There are many young plumbers that Jere taught and mentored over the years.

He was a kind, supportive and funny man, known as “Grumpy” to his grandkids. He always replied to “I love you” with “I love you most!”

Jere will be loved the most by those that will miss him the most.

Survivors include his wife, Paula; sons, Christopher Garner, Justin Creger and wife, Kelli, Michael Shane Creger and fiancee’, Lyndsay Robertson; grandchildren, Michaela, Tavin, Branton, Erik, Garin and Emma-Leigh; his parents, Ray and Shirley Garner; brothers, Gary Garner, Steve and wife, Sue Garner; sister, Kathy and husband, Bobby Holland; sisters-in-law, Laura Kuenz and Karen Kirk; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Debra Marcus Hunter passed away Jan. 3, 2017 in Azle, Texas.

