Janice Morre Leithner Stober 1954 – 2016

Janice Morre Leithner Stober left this life on a beautiful fall day in September to begin the next great adventure.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday, Oct. 3 at Deer Cove Event Center from 6-9 p.m.

Memorials may be made to: Shine Therapy Oncology Massage, 1450 8th Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104; www.shinetherapy.org or Parker Paws, P.O. Box 781, Weatherford, TX 76086-0781: http://parkerpaws.org

Janice was born in Davenport, Iowa in 1954 as the first daughter to Bill and Ida Leithner. She grew up in Fort Worth, Texas and graduated from Southwest High School, where she excelled at gymnastics. She attended TCJC. In 1978 she married Daniel and the adventure began.

Janice enjoyed being a mother to all, especially her three beautiful children and two grandchildren, but also including numerous found baby birds, baby squirrels and rescued dogs. A loving list of special fur babies includes the most recent Taylor and Pepper.

She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors as she transformed Stober Mountain into the paradise it is today. The property today is scattered with flowers and plants transplanted from various places she visited. Classic boating and vintage trailer camping were a favorite activity that she and Daniel spent many hours; both restoring and enjoying. She loved hosting parties and entertaining especially the epic 4th of July parties on Stober Mountain.

In the past years she cared for Daniel’s mother, Doris with help from sister in kind and special friend, PJ Stober, and devoted time with her beloved sister, Susie in caring for her father, Bill and their mother, Ida.

Janice was the consummate mother whether it was her children and grandchildren or other’s children as she spent many years as a teacher’s aide, at the AISD, working with special needs children. Her most recent joy had been her two beautiful grandchildren, Nathan and Landon who seemed to mirror her own two boys at that age.

Since the day Janice and Daniel met in 1977, they became a paired set of souls for over 39 years of adventure and never left each other’s sides. She leaves a beautiful and dynamic family of three children, Jonathan Daniel, Brandon Scott and Melissa Jean, to carry on her loving and accepting personality.

Janice leaves a part of her with husband, Daniel Eugene Stober; son, Jonathan Daniel and Marcy Branowski, son, Brandon Scott and wife, Beth with grandsons, Nathan and Landon, and her especially loved daughter, Melissa Jean. Stober family: Floyd and Annette, Jerry and PJ, Alan and Sally, Bill, Ronnie Vineyard and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Leithner family: mother, Ida May, Hank and Janie, Eddie, Richard and Christa, Susie and Daryl Dubberly and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends include Donna and David Thomason, Sandy Sawyer, special sister, PJ Stober, Judy Walker and members of the EMCBC. Special thanks to the staff of Envoy Hospice for their care and personal service.

The Azle News,

Sept. 28, 2016 Edition

Category: Obituaries