James Artre 1961 – 2017

James Artre, 56, loving husband, father, papa, brother, and friend, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at White’s Azle Funeral Home.

Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at White’s Azle Funeral Home.

James was born January 6, 1961 in Fort Worth to Walter and Marion Cloer Artre.

He loved being with his family and friends, enjoyed traveling to the coast and being outdoors. James will be greatly missed by all that knew him. His home church was Calvary Cathedral in Fort Worth. James also attended Real Family Fellowship.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include wife, Martha Artre; daughter, Marie West and husband, Jeremy; son, Derrick Artre; grandsons, James, Jacob and Joshua West; granddaughter, Miranda West; sisters, Linda, Petina, Cherie, and Ginger; brothers, Jay and Les; father, Walter Artre; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members.

The Azle News,

Jan. 18, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries