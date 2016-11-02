Hugh C. Bryant Jr. 1928 – 2016

Hugh C. Bryant Jr., 88, retired government inspector, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Hugh was a loving husband, brother, uncle, veteran, pilot, helicopter inspector, ham radio operator, animal lover and Dallas Cowboys fan. He’ll be missed more than he could imagine. Funeral Mass: Services were held last Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, in Arlington.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Humane Society of North Texas.

Hugh was born at home in Fort Worth Aug. 13, 1928, to Clara and Hugh C. Bryant Sr. He graduated from Laneri Catholic High School in May 1945, one of eight in his graduating class. He also attended North Texas Agricultural College, now known as the University of Texas-Arlington.

He was a lifeguard at Fort Worth’s Forest Park public pool, and was featured in recent years in television news reports about efforts to save the pool.

After a stint in the Army, where he learned airplane and helicopter mechanics, he served in the Army Reserve while working as an airplane mechanic at Convair in Fort Worth. Hugh stood in for one of his co-workers on a bowling date with Betty Jo Nix. That date started a romance that led to a 62-year marriage. For more than 20 years, Betty and Hugh lived on the shores of Eagle Mountain Lake, where they entertained nieces and nephews with swimming, boating and water skiing. He worked as a civilian quality control inspector at Bell Helicopter for the U.S. government until his retirement in 1990.

Hugh was a longtime Dallas Cowboys season ticket holder during the Tom Landry years and was very hopeful that Dak Prescott would be the next Troy Aikman and lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

He was an avid ham radio operator who had friends all over the world who knew him as KB5JW before he signed off for the final time.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Bryant of Azle; sister, Jo Ann Byrne of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews.

