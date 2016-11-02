Henry Holbrook 2016

Henry Holbrook, 86, loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

Graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 31 at Azleland Mausoleum under the direction of White’s Azle Funeral Home.

Henry was born in Olney to Vergil Sealah and Zora Frances Daniels Holbrook. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Henry retired from the Fort Worth I.S.D. after working there for 29 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and brothers, Earl and JB Holbrook.

Survivors include daughters, Aileen Frantz and husband, Felton, Cindi Reznicek and husband, Larry, and Barbara Hollinsworth; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Holbrook; and several nieces and nephews.

