George Arthur Morris 1953 – 2016

George Arthur Morris passed away Oct. 28, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. A visitation will be held Nov. 3, 2016, from 5-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Lake Worth. Service will be held Nov. 4, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church 8801 Jacksboro Hwy, Lakeside, Texas 76135.

George leaves behind his wife, Leah Morris; sons, John and Nathan Morris along with other loving family and friends.

Services in care of: Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home.

November 2, 2016 Edition

