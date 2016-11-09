Charles “Jay” Freeman 1971 – 2016

Charles “Jay” Freeman, 45, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Triple Cross Cowboy Church, Granbury. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery, Lipan. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at Wiley Chapel, Lipan.

Memorials can be made to the Jay Freeman Memorial Fund c/o Comanche National Bank, 14003 South FM 4, Santo, Texas 76472.

Jay was born March 15, 1971 in Abilene to E.J. and Charlotte Freeman. When Jay met Amber Dildy, she beat him at a game of pool and stole his heart. They married Oct. 23, 2004. Together they were in-separable and enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Jay loved team roping and being around horses. Once a father, Jay was always a hands on Dad, giving kisses and hugs freely. He was sweet and loving. Jay was preceded in death by his father, E.J. Freeman, JR.; grandmother, Georgiana Freeman and grandfather, Charles Preslar.

Survivors include wife, Amber; daughter, Dakota Rose; son, Trip; grandmother, Barbara Preslar; mother, Charlotte Palmer and husband, Jerry; in-laws, Charles Dildy and wife, Sonja; sister, Cindy Easley and husband, Kevin; brother in-law, Clay Dildy and wife, Shannon; nieces and nephews, Jamie Easley, Michael Easley, Anna Easley, Kie Dildy, Dax Dildy, and arriving soon, Dylan Dildy; extended family, Dudley Raymond and Pam Zavidny.

