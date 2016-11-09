Betty Henson Jennings 1929 – 2016

Betty Henson Jennings, 87, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 after a brief illness.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a Christian lady of great character who had a zest for living.

Betty was born Sept. 27, 1929 in Chillicothe to Claude Herman and Ora Alice Henson. After spending much of her childhood in Fayetteville, Arkansas, she graduated from Winslow (Arizona) High School in 1947.

She attended Northern Idaho College of Education in Lewiston, and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in Winslow and Phoenix before enrolling at Abilene Christian College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1953.

She married Bill C. Jennings on Nov. 12, 1954 in Winslow.

She began her teaching career in Coolidge, Arizona, then taught at Fort Bliss while Bill was in the Army. The family lived in Yuma and Wellton, Arizona and Blythe, California before moving to Clarksville in 1968.

In 1977 she resumed her career as an educator, teaching fifth and sixth graders. In 1984 she earned a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M Commerce. She loved her students and she and Bill were avid fans of Tigers basketball.

In January 2008, Bill and Betty moved to Springtown, where they were members of the Springtown Church of Christ.

Betty was preceded in death by six brothers: Carl, Claude, Buddy, Dick, Pete and Joe Henson; a sister, Gladys White; and grandson Zayden Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, her children, Krisan Buckel and husband, Bob, of Azle; Brenda Morgan and husband, Rick, of Fort Worth; Brock Jennings and wife, Robin, of Leander; one brother, Lee Henson and wife Ella Mae, of Williams, Arizona; grandchildren Kara Rodriguez and husband, Bryan, of Keller; Katie Buckel of Fort Worth; Alex Buckel of Abilene; Zen Morgan of Gainesville, Zack Morgan and wife, Taylor of Galveston; Zeke Morgan and wife, Morgan of Waco; Zanna Morgan of Abilene; Shyla Jennings of Leander; foster grandchildren Moses Lukeri of Edmund, Oklahoma and Kexsy Villeda Guerra of Fort Worth; great-grandson Benjamin Rodriguez of Keller and one on the way in Galveston; and foster great-grandson Jeremy Villeda of Fort Worth, as well as many dear friends in Clarksville and Springtown.

