Anna Newsom 1921 – 2017

Anna Delle Rawdon Newsom passed peacefully with family by her side on Jan. 2, 2017. Though she lived 95 amazing years, it is never easy to say goodbye. Kind, smart, funny, selfless, and good-natured, her quick wit and self-deprecating humor put everyone at ease. Ann saw the best in everyone.

An open visitation was held at Condra Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The funeral was Thursday at 10 a.m. at White’s Funeral Home in Azle, Texas, followed by burial in the Newsom Family Cemetery. It’s hard to imagine our days without Ann, but we have her example of right and joyful living to follow.

Memorials can be made to West Texas Rehab, 3001 S. Jackson St., San Angelo, TX, 76904. American Cancer Society, 2500 Fondren Rd, Ste.100, Houston, TX, 77063, or a charity of choice. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Mrs. Ann Newsom.

Anna Delle was born in Mansfield, Texas on Dec. 15, 1921, the first of five children from the union of Ploma and Clyde Rawdon. A bright, beautiful girl, she graduated from high school at age 16, took business classes, and went to work in an insurance office in Fort Worth. A few years later, she met Edsel Newsom on a blind date, fell in love, and got married the day before he left for the Pacific theater in WWII; with just enough time to go out for cheeseburgers and milkshakes before the train left the station! Ann cherished and saved all the many letters Edsel wrote to her. After the war, they took up family life in Azle. Ann was a devoted mother to their three children, Jim, Stan, and Teresa. They had a tight circle of friends and family with shared values and mutual support.

In 1969, Ann and Edsel relocated to San Angelo so Edsel could oversee cattle sales at Producers Auction. Edsel managed the cattle and Ann managed Edsel. Their stable partnership allowed Edsel to attain success and the years were highlighted by family reunions and celebrations at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter when the yellow banksia roses Edsel planted for Ann would bloom. Summers meant grandchildren would come to visit and “Mam-maw” would come up with fun things to do. Each grandchild was her favorite.

In 2000, after Edsel’s death, Ann came to live in Taylor to be close to her daughter. Ann quickly found her favorite places and settled into a routine. She loved her chicken tortilla soup at El Corral (don’t forget her margarita!), her weekly Ed’s burger, going to the beauty shop, and watching her grandson Frank protect the PBR bull riders most Saturday nights on TV. When her mobility became limited, through the assistance of family and devoted caregivers, Ann was able to stay in her home. The family is forever grateful for this blessing.

Ann is preceded in death by her sisters; Jeanette Hollingsworth, Moura Lee Milner, and Patsy Beasley.

Ann is survived by her little brother, Leon Rawdon of Mansfield; son, Jim Newsom and wife, Connie of Granbury; son, Stan Newsom of Colorado City; daughter, Teresa and husband, Morgan Wendland of Taylor; grandchildren, Sandee and husband, Steve Wilson of Fort Worth, Jennifer Newsom of Houston, Frank Newsom and wife, Dea of Paoli, Oklahoma, Teri Adams of Austin, Cindi and husband, Cody Kraatz of Round Rock, and Ran Wendland of Round Rock; great-grandchildren Sarah and Sadee Wilson, Chyanne, Case, and Caura Kraatz, Sol and Francesca Adams Clement, Hunter, Kadence, and Rigyn Newsom, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and primary caregivers, Irene and Ezelia Ruiz.

The Azle News,

Jan. 11, 2017 Edition

Category: Obituaries