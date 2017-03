If you love the music of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Jim Reeves and the like, you won’t want to miss the Azle Senior Center’s Variety Show.Featuring local favorites Kip Young and The Websters – John and Don Webster – the show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the center located at 601 Southeast Parkway in the B. J. Clark Community Center.





