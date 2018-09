To discuss Jennings Lane annexation concerns

BY CHRISTINA DERR

christina@azlenews.net

The potential annexation of land in Reno’s extraterritorial jurisdiction will that has spurred inaccurate rumors of involuntary annexation will be the main focus of a town hall meeting scheduled in Reno Sept. 6.





