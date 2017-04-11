Tonight: Little League Night at AHS baseball/softball games

Tonight, April 11, is Little League Night at Azle High School Baseball/Softball.

The Varsity Baseball game starts at 7:30 p.m., so please have your future Hornet arrive prior to the game from 5-5:45 p.m. to get an autographed pennant and visit with the players.

Or come even earlier for the JV Softball game at 4:30 p.m.

The Varsity Softball Game begins at 6:30 p.m., with the fun for future Lady Hornets starting at 6 p.m.









Category: News