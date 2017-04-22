Suspicious device puts school on soft lockdown Friday

A small but suspicious device located in a restroom at Azle Junior High School caused the school to be placed on “soft lock down” shortly before noon Friday, April 21.

The Azle Police and Fire Departments responded to the school after Azle ISD officials called 911.

According to a press released issued by Azle Police chief Rick Pippins, the device contained small amounts of gunpowder and fusing.









