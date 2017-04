Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 29

National Take Back Meds Day is a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Walgreens and area cities to allow residents to bring expired, unused, and unwanted over-the-counter and prescription drugs, veterinary medicines, samples, vitamins, and herbal supplements for safe disposal – no questions asked.The Azle Police Department will host a collection site at 613 Southeast Parkway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.No illegal drugs are accepted. You are asked to keep medicines in original containers and mark through personal information before dropping off medicines.For more information, contact the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-882-9539; or visit www.dea.gov for more collection sites.