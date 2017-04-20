Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 29
National Take Back Meds Day is a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Walgreens and area cities to allow residents to bring expired, unused, and unwanted over-the-counter and prescription drugs, veterinary medicines, samples, vitamins, and herbal supplements for safe disposal – no questions asked.
The Azle Police Department will host a collection site at 613 Southeast Parkway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
No illegal drugs are accepted. You are asked to keep medicines in original containers and mark through personal information before dropping off medicines.
For more information, contact the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-882-9539; or visit www.dea.gov for more collection sites.
The Azle Police Department will host a collection site at 613 Southeast Parkway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
No illegal drugs are accepted. You are asked to keep medicines in original containers and mark through personal information before dropping off medicines.
For more information, contact the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-882-9539; or visit www.dea.gov for more collection sites.
|
The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Category: News