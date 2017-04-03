Power outage affects schools, traffic, businesses

April 3, 2017

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

About 2,200 Oncor customers in the Azle area were without power for a little over an hour this morning, including three schools in the Azle Independent School District.
From about 7:50-9:15 a.m., Walnut Creek Elementary, Azle Elementary, and Azle High School were without power, as were numerous businesses and residences.

Power has now been restored to all but about 240 customers.

lock

The rest of this story is restricted to subscribers only.
Already registered? Login below
Already a subscriber: Click here to register.
Click here to purchase a subscription.

Email
Password
 
Remember me for 2 weeks

Forgot Password


Category: News

«