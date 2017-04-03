Power outage affects schools, traffic, businesses

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

About 2,200 Oncor customers in the Azle area were without power for a little over an hour this morning, including three schools in the Azle Independent School District.

From about 7:50-9:15 a.m., Walnut Creek Elementary, Azle Elementary, and Azle High School were without power, as were numerous businesses and residences.

Power has now been restored to all but about 240 customers.









