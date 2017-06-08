Low-cost pet vaccination clinic due Saturday, June 10

Canine influenza vaccine available due to recent outbreak

The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), in cooperation with the Azle Animal Shelter and Azle Animal Shelter Humane Association (AASHA), will offer a low-cost pet vaccination clinic from 10 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, June 10, at the old Azle Library building located at 613 Southeast Parkway in Azle.

TCAP offers a vaccine that protects against both the H3N2 and H3N8 strands of canine influenza virus (CIV) for $20, in addition to other vaccines, treatments, and services.

In early June, the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) diagnosed positive cases of CIV in two dogs within the state of Texas.

For additional information, go to texasforthem.org.









Category: News