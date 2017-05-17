Hundreds of bicyclists to ride through Azle Sunday, May 21

Tri Fort Worth triathlon route runs through Azle

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

Hundred of bicycle-riders will roll through the city of Azle Sunday, May 21, as part of the inaugural Tri Fort Worth – a triathlon in which competitors will swim, then bike, and finally run.

The event is hosted by the city of Fort Worth, with the bicycle leg of the race coming through Azle beginning about 8 a.m.

Following a dip into Marine Creek Lake, competitors will enter the city of Azle on Wells Burnett Road after crossing the spillway dam on Eagle Mountain Lake.

Bikes will travel northwest on Southeast Parkway (Hwy. 199 service road) and onto Boyd Court before heading north on Boyd Road/FM 730 North toward Boyd.









Category: News