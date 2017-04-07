Explosive device investigated in missing man’s death

BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN

A man whose body was recovered from Eagle Mountain Lake may have died as a result of an explosion, according to Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) police.

The body has been positively identified as that of Douglas Robert Hodgson, 64, of Briar.

Hodgson was reported missing March 29 after he was last seen leaving the Fort Worth Anglers Club at 6614 Sandy Beach Road in a boat on March 28.

Now, Tarrant Regional Water District Police now say they believe Hodgson – whether accidentally or intentionally – caused the detonation of an explosive device of unknown origin on the night of his disappearance.









Category: News