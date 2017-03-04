Azle police, firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

March 4, 2017
Azle Fire Department Lt. Joey Liddick descends into a storm drain while FF Jon Reed holds the ladder and police officer Mike Johnson stands ready to help.
(L-r): Azle firefighter Jon Reed and Lt. Joey Liddick, and Azle police officer Mike Johnson with Lorelei, a French bulldog the trio rescued from a storm drain at Walmart Saturday just after noon.
Two young brothers from Lumberton are happy to have their French bulldog, Lorelei, back after the pup fell into a storm drain at Walmart. PHOTOS BY CARLA NOAH STUTSMAN
A family from Lumberton who spent the night in Azle while traveling is overjoyed to have their French bulldog, Lorelei, back after she fell into a storm drain at Walmart Saturday morning.
