Anderson named lone finalist for AISD superintendent

Longtime Azle ISD administrator Tanya Anderson has been named the district’s lone finalist to succeed outgoing Superintendent Dr. Ray Lea.

The AISD board of trustees voted 6-0 Saturday morning to select Anderson.

Anderson has served the district for over a quarter century. She began her career as an elementary teacher and taught for ten years before becoming an administrator.

She began her administrative career at Azle High School as an assistant principal before serving as Liberty Elementary School’s principal.

Following her time at Liberty, she moved to central administration where she was the district’s curriculum director for eight years before being promoted to her current position as the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and human resources.

A state-mandated 21-day period must pass between the board naming her as the lone finalist and formally naming her as the next superintendent of Azle schools.

Currently, the board expects Anderson to take over as superintendent July 1.









