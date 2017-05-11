25th Annual Buffalo Boogie due Saturday, May 13

Commemorative quit to be auctioned to benefit Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge

The Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge invite both humans and dogs to the 25th annual Buffalo Boogie on May 13 at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the event – featuring 10K, 5K and one-mile fun runs; live music and family-friendly activities – benefit the Nature Center.

Lending special meaning to this 25th anniversary year is the fundraising live auction of a commemorative quilt, which will showcase t-shirts from every race since inception.

To bid on the quilt online before the event, visit www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/buffalo-boogie-2017-2130.









